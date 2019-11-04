'Saturday Night Live' star Michael Che accused of sexist and ageist comments on 'Weekend Update'

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che is sparking backlash for the second week in a row over controversial comments he made on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Che, who co-hosts “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost, saw a slew of upset viewers take to Twitter to accuse him of sexist and ageist comments after making a joke about a 67-year-old woman giving birth to a child.

Che told the story and delivered an off-color punchline noting that she “set a record for most friction,” which elicited a smattering of laughs and groans from the crowd.

“See, you guys don’t realize this but that joke took me like four hours to write,” he said. “I had much better punchlines but the fellas at NBC standards said they were all too dirty.”

Che continued: “Like, at first I was gonna say, ‘Well I hope that kid likes his milk chalky!’ But they said, ‘You can’t say that on TV.’ It was my second favorite punchline! My first favorite being, ‘She can breastfeed just by standing over the crib.’ That’s a good one, right? Nope, NBC said, ‘Too gross,’ which is ridiculous. Too gross would be like if I said, ‘Doctors described the birth as pulling a penny out of a wad of gum.”

“Now that would be too gross,” he concluded. “Even I wouldn’t tell that joke on TV.”

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to let NBC and Che know of their outrage.

“Hey @nbcsnl, Michael Che's sexist punchlines were offensive and degrading. Punching down on women is not good comedy, and Michael Che is just showing his disdain for them. He shouldn't be on your broadcast,” one user wrote.

“Michael Che......not cool dude, you need to check yourself and get off the race card and the misogynistic comments!!! What’s happening to SNL?????” another user wrote.

“Please cut #michaelche @nbcsnl because he’s not funny. The fact that he’s a bitter, rude man who’s target audience is frat boys isn’t the point. He’s not funny. #makesnlfunnyagain,” someone else commented.

Che’s comments come just one week after fans were upset that he misgendered Caitlyn Jenner for a punchline on last week’s episode, which users were all too happy to bring up this time around.

“Dear @nbcsnl: Time to dump #misogynistic #transphobic #michaelche! B/w last week's jokes re: @Caitlyn_Jenner & this week's "let's make fun of older women's vaginas", it's hard to understand why #SNL hasn't replaced him (& #Jost!) w some new energy, preferably female!” someone noted.

During last week’s episode, Che was lambasting Kanye West by suggesting that he’s turning into an older white woman.

“Now you might think that I’m crazy but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner…” he said before the camera abruptly cut back to Jost.