SNL mocks Warren's $52T Medicare-for-All: 'When the numbers are this big they’re just pretend!'

With the remarkably versatile Kate McKinnon at the helm, this weekend’s "Saturday Night Live" cold open took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s $52 trillion Medicare-for-All health care plan.

“I am in my natural habitat – a public school on a weekend,” McKinnon's excitable Warren quipped at an Iowa town hall, complete with fist pumps, some "whoos" and the senator’s signature raspy voice.

She also took a moment to give Beto O’Rourke a sendoff after he dropped out of the race last week.

ELIZABETH WARREN'S $52T MEDICARE PLAN WILL HIT MIDDLE CLASS, SAYS HEALTHCARE EXPERT: 'PEOPLE LIE, NUMBERS DON'T'

“Let me know how my dust tastes,” she said.

After mentioning that she pays taxes in every state “out of principle,” she took questions from cast members playing ambivalent voters.

Asked why it took her so long to release her health care plan, McKinnon’s Warren answered, “When Bernie was talking Medicare for All, everybody was like, ‘Oh cool,’ and then they turned to me and said, ‘Fix it, Mom.’”

She added that her plan “compares favorably” to former Vice President Joe Biden’s “in that it exists.”

WARREN'S $52T 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL' PLAN REVEALED: CAMPAIGN STILL CLAOMS NO MIDDLE-CLASS TAX HIKES NEEDED

“No one asks how we’re going to pay for ‘Remember Obama,” she said, referring to Biden’s tendency to frequently cozy up to the former president.

She then answered a question about estimates of how much her plan would cost.

“We’re talking trillions,” she answered. “When the numbers are this big they’re just pretend.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren has surged in polls recently as Biden has faded and is in the lead in a new Iowa poll.