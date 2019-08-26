'Saturday Night Live' taps alum Eddie Murphy, Taylor Swift and more for Season 45

“Saturday Night Live” has revealed the first lineup of guest hosts and musical performers for Season 45.

NBC's iconic late-night sketch comedy show announced the news via Twitter, with the names of those celebs tapped to headline the five episodes of the new season. Starting things off is Woody Harrelson followed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, Kristen Stewart and

"SNL" legend Eddie Murphy.

The first three musical guests of the season: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Swift, who dropped her new album “Lover” on Aug. 23, tweeted about being on the show alongside Waller-Bridge, creator and star of the critically lauded "Fleabag."

“Ever since I saw Fleabag, I’ve been all ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host @nbcsnl’ and it’s happening now + I get to be there too = I am in shambles,” the 29-year-old singer wrote.

Although Swift has appeared on the show twice, Harrelson has her beat with this being his fourth stint as host. He'll be there alongside first-timer Elish to promote “Zombieland: Double Tap.” Also making their debut on the show this season are the “Fleabag” star, “Stranger Things” actor Harbour and Cabello.

Stewart, who will appear in the reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” has hosted in the past.

Then there's Murphy. The TV and film star, long a fixture on "SNL," recently announced that he’s working on a sequel to his hit movie “Coming to America.”