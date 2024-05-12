Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Rudy Moreno dead at 66 following hospitalization

Moreno was a popular Los Angeles comedian, dubbed the 'Godfather of Latino Comedy'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
Popular Los Angeles comedian Rudy Moreno has died Fox News Digital can confirm.

Moreno, dubbed the "Godfather of Latino Comedy," was 66. His son, Nate, told Fox News Digital that although his father "wasn't in the greatest" health, his death was "very much a surprise." 

Moreno had a stroke, sepsis and eventual organ failure and died in the hospital on Friday.

Rudy Moreno in a red shirt holding a microphone looks to his right

Comedian Rudy Moreno passed away at 66. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Moreno was also an actor, appearing in several television series, including, "Pacific Blue," "Arrested Development," "ER" "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "George Lopez."

George Lopez in black smiles with Rudy Moreno in a grey shirt with black lines and Arsenio Hall in a blue shirt

George Lopez, Rudy Moreno and Arsenio Hall pose in a photo from 2015 before their comedy show at the Ice Box. (Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

Comedian Ken Jeong expressed his heartbreak to X, writing in part, "Rudy Moreno, the Godfather of Latino Comedy, was the first person to book me at the Ice House. In fact, the first time my wife ever saw me do standup was at the Ice House on Rudy's show. All this ultimately led to me doing my Netflix special at the Ice House, thanks to Rudy Moreno constantly supporting me and letting me get stage time on all of his shows. There are countless comedians who owe their start to this man."

Moreno was a frequent performer at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena.

He is survived by his wife Arlene, their two children and grandchildren. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

