Gisele Bündchen resurfaced video reminds everyone how to pronounce her name correctly

Gisele Bündchen is an internationally known supermodel, but people apparently struggle to get her name right.

A clip from her 2005 appearance on "Late Night with Conan O’Brien" has resurfaced online, where the Brazilian-born star explains how to correctly pronounce her name.

During the interview, she explained she came to New York at 16 to model and spoke very little English.

"It was very hard for me because I couldn’t communicate, people could not understand me. To pretend to understand, people would speak to me and I would be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’ I didn’t even know what I was saying," she explained with a laugh.

TOM BRADY HONORS BRIDGET MOYNAHAN AND GISELE BÜNDCHEN IN MOTHER'S DAY POST AFTER ROAST DRAMA

Then she explained that her name in Portuguese is spelled as G-i-s-e-l-e, but pronounced with more of an "I" sound at the end.

That would cause confusion at castings when she’d introduce herself as "Giseli" but people would read it as "Gisele."

"I would be like, ‘This is not a difficult name!’ So I’d write it down, and they’d be like ‘Gisele,’ and I’d be like, ‘Giseli’, so they could never say ‘Giseli,’" she said.

"So, whatever, it was Gisele in the end, I guess," she continued. "Call me whatever you feel like."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bündchen isn’t the only star who struggles with people pronouncing her name incorrectly.

Rihanna pronounces her name "Re-Anne-uh," not "Re-Ahh-na," as many learned in 2019 thanks to a British Vogue video on X (then Twitter).

Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser had to correct Adam Sandler in a 2022 Variety Actors on Actors interview, when the comedian said "Frasier" by mistake.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Frazer," the actor corrected, adding it sounds like "you shave with a razor."

Travis Kelce also revealed, with brother Jason and Dad Ed on their "New Heights" podcast, that their last name should actually be pronounced "Kels" not "Kel-see."

Ed explained that he "got tired of correcting people" at work, and just let it go.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason asked which was the best way to go, and Ed replied, "Do whatever you want. I did!"