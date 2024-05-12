Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Gisele Bündchen resurfaced video reminds everyone how to pronounce her name correctly

The Victoria’s Secret model admitted she has long given up on hoping people get it right

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published | Updated
Gisele Bündchen is an internationally known supermodel, but people apparently struggle to get her name right.

A clip from her 2005 appearance on "Late Night with Conan O’Brien" has resurfaced online, where the Brazilian-born star explains how to correctly pronounce her name.

During the interview, she explained she came to New York at 16 to model and spoke very little English.

"It was very hard for me because I couldn’t communicate, people could not understand me. To pretend to understand, people would speak to me and I would be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’ I didn’t even know what I was saying," she explained with a laugh.

Gisele Bundchen wearing a coat

A resurfaced video of Gisele Bündchen explaining how to correctly pronounce her name is making the rounds on social media. (Getty Images)

Then she explained that her name in Portuguese is spelled as G-i-s-e-l-e, but pronounced with more of an "I" sound at the end.

That would cause confusion at castings when she’d introduce herself as "Giseli" but people would read it as "Gisele."

"I would be like, ‘This is not a difficult name!’ So I’d write it down, and they’d be like ‘Gisele,’ and I’d be like, ‘Giseli’, so they could never say ‘Giseli,’" she said.

"So, whatever, it was Gisele in the end, I guess," she continued. "Call me whatever you feel like."

Bündchen isn’t the only star who struggles with people pronouncing her name incorrectly.

Rihanna pronounces her name "Re-Anne-uh," not "Re-Ahh-na," as many learned in 2019 thanks to a British Vogue video on X (then Twitter).

Rihanna looks behind her on the carpet wearing a shaggy purple jacket and smiles

Rihanna has confirmed her name is actually pronounced "Re-Anne-uh," not "Re-Ahh-na." (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser had to correct Adam Sandler in a 2022 Variety Actors on Actors interview, when the comedian said "Frasier" by mistake.

"Frazer," the actor corrected, adding it sounds like "you shave with a razor."

Brendan Fraser recieved another standing ovation

Brendan Fraser has noted his last name is pounced "Frazer." (John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Travis Kelce also revealed, with brother Jason and Dad Ed on their "New Heights" podcast, that their last name should actually be pronounced "Kels" not "Kel-see."

Jaosn Kelce and Travis Kelce posing together

Jason and Travis Kelce learned from their dad their last name is actually pronounced "Kels" not "Kel-see," but none of them were bothered by the change. (Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ed explained that he "got tired of correcting people" at work, and just let it go.

Jason asked which was the best way to go, and Ed replied, "Do whatever you want. I did!"

