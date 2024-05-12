Blake Shelton snags role in future Mark Wahlberg movie — for a hefty fee

Blake Shelton is going to be a movie star, and it's all thanks to Mark Wahlberg. But there's a slight catch.

On Friday, Shelton was honored at the 27th annual Power of Love Gala hosted by Keep Memory Alive, an organization dedicated to brain disorder research and support.

Shelton was recognized for his philanthropic efforts, People magazine reports.

The event included an enticing life-auction, which Shelton took part in and won. He bid on the opportunity to be in a future Mark Wahlberg film as a walk-on role. Shelton shelled out $40,000 for the offer.

Since 2020, Wahlberg has produced six of his own films in which he's also starred. According to IMDb, he has several movies in the works. At last year's event, attendees had the opportunity to win a golf outing with Wahlberg.

After spending some money, Shelton performed three songs before inviting his wife, Gwen Stefani, to join the party. They performed their duet, "Nobody But You."

"His heart is as big as his voice," Stefani told the audience of her husband, per People. "His talent is obvious and he lights up the room and brings a smile to everyone he meets that makes us all love him so much. So whether he’s supporting an important cause and organizations across the country, he’s an incredible person."

"He supports veterans. He supports children’s hospitals, food banks, supports people with disabilities, disaster relief efforts, wildlife conservation or local communities in need, Blake’s generosity is genuine and endless," she added. "His dedication to giving back and making a difference and using his platform for good, both publicly and behind the scenes is truly inspiring."

Earlier in the evening, Shelton joked about his potential transition into the movie business. "I don’t know if you guys saw the auction earlier. This is maybe the last time I’m ever gonna perform country music. I’m a movie star now. I’m not f------ around."

The career change would come at an opportune time for Shelton, who recently left his coaching position at "The Voice" after 23 seasons.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight , Shelton reflected on his choice to leave the show, admitting "every day feels a little bit better," since his departure in 2023. "I feel better about that decision."