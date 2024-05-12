Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Blake Shelton snags role in future Mark Wahlberg movie — for a hefty fee

Wahlberg has produced several of his own films in which he's also starred

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Blake Shelton celebrates his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Blake Shelton celebrates his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Shelton told Fox News Digital how honored he was to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wife Gwen Stefani was there to support him, because "nothing’s official to me unless Gwen’s a part of it."

Blake Shelton is going to be a movie star, and it's all thanks to Mark Wahlberg. But there's a slight catch.

On Friday, Shelton was honored at the 27th annual Power of Love Gala hosted by Keep Memory Alive, an organization dedicated to brain disorder research and support.

Shelton was recognized for his philanthropic efforts, People magazine reports. 

Blake Shelton smiles on the carpet in a black suit split Mark Wahlberg smiles in a green t-shirt

Blake Shelton bid during the auction at the Keep Memory Alive’s 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas, winning himself a role in a future Mark Wahlberg film. (Getty Images)

The event included an enticing life-auction, which Shelton took part in and won. He bid on the opportunity to be in a future Mark Wahlberg film as a walk-on role. Shelton shelled out $40,000 for the offer.

Since 2020, Wahlberg has produced six of his own films in which he's also starred. According to IMDb, he has several movies in the works. At last year's event, attendees had the opportunity to win a golf outing with Wahlberg. 

Blake Shelton in a black suit amongst a crowd of female attendees

Blake Shelton shelled out $40,000 to be in an upcoming Mark Wahlberg movie during the live-auction. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

After spending some money, Shelton performed three songs before inviting his wife, Gwen Stefani, to join the party. They performed their duet, "Nobody But You."

Gwen Stefani in a sparkly silver dress waves to the crowd in sync with husband Blake Shelton sitting on a stool with his guitar at the Power of Love Gala

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed their duet "Nobody But You" at the gala. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

"His heart is as big as his voice," Stefani told the audience of her husband, per People. "His talent is obvious and he lights up the room and brings a smile to everyone he meets that makes us all love him so much. So whether he’s supporting an important cause and organizations across the country, he’s an incredible person."

"He supports veterans. He supports children’s hospitals, food banks, supports people with disabilities, disaster relief efforts, wildlife conservation or local communities in need, Blake’s generosity is genuine and endless," she added. "His dedication to giving back and making a difference and using his platform for good, both publicly and behind the scenes is truly inspiring."

Gwen Stefani in a silver jeweled dress smiles on the carpet with husband Blake Shelton in a black suit and shirt

Blake Shelton was the man of the evening, being honored for his charitable work during the Power of Love gala. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Earlier in the evening, Shelton joked about his potential transition into the movie business. "I don’t know if you guys saw the auction earlier. This is maybe the last time I’m ever gonna perform country music. I’m a movie star now. I’m not f------ around."

The career change would come at an opportune time for Shelton, who recently left his coaching position at "The Voice" after 23 seasons.

Blake Shelton in a black jacket presses his button to turn his chair on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton was one of the four original coaches coaches when "The Voice" premiered in 2011. He left the show after season 23. (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton reflected on his choice to leave the show, admitting "every day feels a little bit better," since his departure in 2023. "I feel better about that decision."

But Shelton did say there was one scenario that would intrigue him enough to return. "If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he shared. "That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing," he said of reuniting with CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine.

