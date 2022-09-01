Sarah Michelle Gellar calls out Howard Stern over bet that her marriage wouldn't last: 'I think you owe us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is calling out Howard Stern after he told Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2001 that his marriage with Gellar would not last 10 years. Two decades later, Gellar is ready for Stern to hold up his end of the bet.

Gellar took to Instagram on Thursday to share an old image with her husband and captioned it "20," adding a star emoji. On "The Howard Stern Show" in 2001, the host said to Prinze, "So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last."

Prinze responded, "Absolutely it will last" which Stern was not buying. "I wanna make a written bet with you. In about 10 years you're gonna hunt me down and go, 'Howard, I owe you money,’" Stern said, which Prinze agreed to.

Gellar posted a screenshot of the back and forth between Stern and her husband on her Instagram story on Thursday. "What do you think?!?!" she wrote followed by "I think you owe us."

Prinze reposted his wife’s story and added, "She will never forget," along with two laughing face emojis.

The happy couple first met in 1997 while filming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and began dating three years later. They quickly became engaged and tied the knot in Mexico in 2002. They share two children: Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, 10.

Back in 2020, Gellar spoke with Today Parents about how as parents, she and Prinze try to limit their children’s screen time. At the time of the interview, schools were full remote, which meant a lot more screen time for her little ones.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress shared that the tolls remote learning has had on her children due to the coronavirus pandemic led to her son being diagnosed with myopia, which effects his eyesight.

"I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn’t have a lot of access to devices (before the coronavirus quarantine,)" Gellar told the outlet. "All of a sudden they’re thrown into this world where they’re on Zoom for school and the only way they can connect with their friends afterwards is to continue on these devices. It was not something my kids were used to."

Eventually, things got so bad that she decided to have Rocky evaluated by an eye doctor. "They said not only did he have myopia — the common term is nearsightedness — but it was progressing extremely rapidly," she said.