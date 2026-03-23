Sarah Ferguson's rep breaks silence on rumors she’s joining reality show to clone Queen Elizabeth’s corgis

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Sarah Ferguson’s spokesperson broke their silence on reports that the former Duchess of York planned to star in a reality TV show about cloning Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis.

The 66-year-old and her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, took in Muick and Sandy after the monarch died in 2022 at age 96.

"Ms. Ferguson regularly receives varied TV offers and proposals — often for reality shows, which she always declines," Ferguson’s rep told People magazine on Sunday.

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The spokesperson added that "to be absolutely clear, she declined the proposal" initially reported by U.K. outlets "regarding a reality TV show involving the late queen’s corgis." People noted that the Daily Mail was the first to report the claim.

"She received the proposal following some initial conversations with Halcyon Media to discuss a potential program on dogs generally," the rep continued. "But conversations ended following her declining the opportunity suggested."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ferguson’s spokesperson for comment.

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On Saturday, the Daily Mail reported that Ferguson was in talks to participate in a series in which she would sell clones of the late queen’s beloved pets "to other dog lovers around the world." The outlet claimed she spoke to "a number of TV companies in the U.S." before meeting with Halcyon Studios in Los Angeles.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson at Halcyon Studios for comment.

The alleged synopsis for the proposed series, as reported by the Daily Mail, read: "With the help of a team of scientists and investors, Fergie sets up a company called The Queen’s Corgis, which aims to clone the Queen’s corgis and sell them to other dog lovers around the world. But as she dives deeper into the world of genetics and cloning, Fergie realizes that her business venture is not without controversy…"

"As the series unfolds, viewers will be taken on a journey through the fascinating world of genetics and cloning, as well as the inner workings of the royal family," the reported synopsis continued. "They will witness the highs and lows of Fergie’s business venture, and see how her determination and resilience are put to the test.

"But ultimately, they will be left with a sense of hope and wonder, as they witness the incredible bond between humans and animals, and the enduring legacy of the Queen’s beloved corgis."

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Corgis were the queen’s constant companions since she was a child. Her love for the breed began in 1933 when her father, King George VI, brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi they named Dookie. In her lifetime, the queen owned nearly 30 of them, and they became part of her public persona. Princess Diana once called them a "moving carpet," always by the monarch’s side.

Muick and Sandy were the only two to outlive the queen and were present at her funeral.

On Feb. 9, the Daily Mail published photos that were said to be of Muick and Sandy on a walk with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the royal family’s Sandringham estate. That month, the ex-prince vacated his 30-room mansion and is currently staying at Wood Farm, his temporary home.

Andrew is expected to move to Marsh Farm, another residence on the same property, that is currently undergoing renovations.

On Feb. 19 — Andrew’s birthday — the 66-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office during an inquiry linked to his ties with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He is accused of sharing confidential trade information with the American financier. The queen’s son has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged.

In October, Andrew announced he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace confirmed later that month that King Charles had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."

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Ferguson, who has been the subject of scrutiny following revelations about her own ties to Epstein, has not been seen in public since December 2025. Her whereabouts are unknown, People reported.

In 2023, Ferguson described the late queen as her "total idol" to Fox News Digital. At the time, she had written a historical novel, "A Most Intriguing Lady."

"I adored our walks with the dogs," Ferguson said at the time. "On our strolls, we would talk about the gardens and what’s blooming. She just had the best imagination every time I would tell her about my newest children’s book. She would jump right into the story.

"She was such a guiding force in my life, more of a mother to me than my own mother was, actually. And I will always live by her remarkable example."

Following the queen’s death, a palace spokesperson confirmed Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick"), would live with Ferguson and her ex-husband. The beloved pooches were gifted to the queen by the pair, along with their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"The corgis are doing wonderfully," said Ferguson. "They are very, very good and kind folks. They have been settling in quite well and are getting along with my five Norfolk terriers. We have seven dogs in the home now, and the corgis are the gifts that keep on giving."

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"I am very honored to get to watch over them," she said. "Every day, I break the same little cookies her majesty used to break for them and feed them to each. They are very patient to be given their snacks. But I know that when they hear that sound of the cookies breaking, they think of her majesty and feel at home."