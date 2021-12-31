Betty White’s ‘Proposal’ co-stars Sandra Bullock, Craig T. Nelson react to star’s death

The death of Betty White has the entertainment world grieving tonight.

Moments after news of White’s death at the age of 99 broke, celebrities took to social media to share their sadness, memories and condolences.

Sandra Bullock and Craig T. Nelson, two of White's co-stars from "The Proposal," provided statements on White's passing to Fox News.

"I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight — on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad," Bullock, 57, said via her rep. "I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us."

Nelson, 77, also gushed about White.

"I am so sad to hear the news of Betty White’s passing. It is such a shock," he said. "Working with her on ‘The Proposal’ was such a joy.

"I loved making her laugh. I am so glad that we became friends."

White, Bullock and Nelson appeared in the 2009 romantic comedy alongside Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen, Denis O'Hare and others.

White's cause of death remains unclear. Her death came as a jolt to many considering she was days shy of her 100th birthday and had frequently spoken about the upcoming milestone.

White's agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the news Friday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas told People magazine. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

