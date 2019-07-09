Samuel L. Jackson to play Chris Rock's dad in upcoming 'Saw' sequel

The "busiest man in Hollywood" just got busier.

Samuel L. Jackson has been recently added to the cast of an upcoming film from the "Saw" franchise, Deadline is reporting. The movie stars Chris Rock as a police detective investigating a mysterious pattern of crimes, now with Jackson appearing as his father.

Rock also serves as executive producer of the movie, which follows "Saw 3D" from 2010 and "Jigsaw," the eighth installment of the Saw franchise released in 2017.

According to Deadline, other co-stars appearing alongside Rock and Jackson include "The Handmaid's Tale" star Max Minghella, who will portray Rock’s detective partner William Schenk, and "Riverdale" actress Marisol Nichols, who is set to play Capt. Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.

The forthcoming installment in the franchise will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously helmed three other "Saw" films. The movie is currently in production in Toronto, with an expected release date in October 2020.

Fresh off an appearance in "Spider Man: Far From Home," Jackson will soon be seen in the upcoming war drama "The Last Full Measure," which is scheduled to hit theaters in October. The veteran actor also has at least four films currently in production.