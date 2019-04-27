Samantha Bee attacks Sarah Sanders, portrays her as a robot at mock 'Not the WHCD'

Comedian Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal," went after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, portraying the president's chief spokesperson as a robot during Bee's mock version of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner (WCHD).

Prominent journalists and politicos reportedly joined the event, titled "Not The White House Correspondents Dinner," which included a roast of President Trump and some jabs at the media as well. The event was recorded Friday but aired Saturday night, coinciding with the actual WHCD at which it poked fun.

The real WHCD -- sometimes called the "nerd prom" -- received a wave of criticism in 2018 when comedian Michelle Wolf mocked Sanders and commented on her physical appearance. Playing on that incident this year, Bee said that Sanders, on the inside, was "as hideous as a pinworm in an anus."

Although Bee knocked the press for its reporting on race during the Trump years, she also thanked reporters for holding the president "accountable."

Trump, she said, deserved a roast because “I really believe that the current president should have to face someone once a year who calls him on his sh--."

“So Donald, I am going to roast you as if you were here tonight," she said during the program. She also attacked Trump's courage, claiming that undocumented immigrants and people like Christine Blasey Ford -- who had accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct -- were braver.

“You’re the most powerful person in the world, and you can’t listen to a comedian roast you for five minutes?” she asked.

Bee also slighted Trump over allegations that he committed sexual assault. "I've thought, what would I say if I were ever in the same room as you? I mean, after, 'Hey, let go, I'm not a bowling ball!' It's funny because he's a sexual assaulter," she said.

Bee came under fire in 2018 after she called first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---." “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---!” she said.

She later apologized, saying she "crossed a line." "I regret it and I do apologize," she said.

The actual WHCD included some criticisms of the president. Historian and author Ron Chernow, who was the keynote speaker, derided the president for creating "jitters" about the First Amendment. "We now have to fight hard for basic truths that we once took for granted," he also reportedly said.