Salma Hayek said she was a 'desperate' dater

She's 48?!

Salma Hayek stuns on the cover of Allure's August 2015 issue, showing off her famous curves in the accompanying photoshoot, which has the "Frida" actress going topless.

Salma, who's been happily married to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault since February 2009, admits to the magazine that she wasn't always this lucky in love -- in fact, she says she was "desperate" at one point.

PHOTOS: Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Insane Bikini Bod at 48

"I wish I knew [when I was younger] that I was going to fall crazy in love with the perfect man," she reflects. "I was so worried, and I dated some people I shouldn't have dated. You get desperate, and you start seeing wonderful things in, like, the wrong guys. I also found some pretty good guys."

The stunning Mexican actress dated Edward Norton for four years, before splitting in 2003, and was also in a relationship with "Sweet Home Alabama" star Josh Lucas for almost a year, after splitting from Norton.

"But I wish I could say to myself, 'Hey, chill out. You're going to get a great husband that's going to adore you,'" she stresses. "I would have saved myself a lot of personal drama."

Salma and Francois have one daughter together -- Valentina, who was born in 2007 -- and she admits that she once considered being a stay-at-home mom. However, it was actually her husband that pushed her to keep working, although he certainly makes plenty of enough money to support them.

"I said, 'I don't think I want to work anymore.' And it was François who said, 'Oh, no, you're going back to work,'" she surprisingly shares. "And I said, 'I don't want to.' 'Well, you have to [he said]. We're not putting up with some lazy girl in the house. That's not who I married. I don't want to be deprived of your work. I want to watch it, too. And the world has not seen the best of you yet. So you cannot stop until some of that is put out.'"

Salma also maintains that she's at least partially financially independent from her wealthy husband.

"I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses," she says. "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.' Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it.... And I get a lot of respect from him."

NEWS: Salma Hayek Claims Her Curves Limit Her in Hollywood