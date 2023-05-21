Expand / Collapse search
Cannes Film Festival
Published

Irina Shayk, Salma Hayek and Dua Lipa dare to bare at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Gigi Hadid and Alicia Vikander bringing glamour to the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival brought Hollywood's biggest movie stars to France to showcase the hottest up-and-coming flicks.

While cinema was the reason for the season, fashion kept the red carpet buzzing as barely-there ensembles ruled the Palais des Festivals.

Irina Shayk stood out from the crowd wearing a unique black leather strap fashioned into a crop top with a matching skirt at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" premiere.

The film, directed by Karim Aïnouz, reportedly received a host of praise inside the theater, but all eyes were on Gigi Hadid, Ashlee Simpson and Alicia Vikander on the red carpet.

Irina Shayk wore a daring leather ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival

Supermodel Irina Shayk showed off her abs at the Cannes Film Festival. (Andreas Rentz)

Irina's leather ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Gigi Hadid elevated Hollywood glamour by wearing a stunning champagne-colored strapless Zac Posen dress with a peplum waist.

Irina Shayk reveals cleavage in dramatic gown for french film festival

Irina rocked a navy blue gown with a drop ruffled hem and a plunging neckline for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiere. (Michael Buckner)

Elle Fanning celebrated a true "partyyyy dressss" on Instagram and wore a Paco Rabanne design which featured metallic feathers and pasties.

Salma Hayek was on trend wearing a maroon dress with dramatic sleeves and an equally deep-cut neck. 

She made sure to supported her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, at his company's Kering Women in Motion event.

Salma Hayek drips in diamonds at Cannes Film Festival

Salma Hayek added a massive diamond necklace to her gorgeous gown. (Gisela Schober)

Salma Hayek shows off fit figure in black sequin gown in Cannes

Salma Hayek sports glittering gown with plunging neckline at Cannes with husband. (Getty Images)

Dua Lipa showed off her rock star-status in a revealing black cut-out gown, and also debuted her new romance with Romain Gavras.

Naomi Campbell proved to still be at the top of her game in a fiery red gown with cutouts along her chest and a light pink feathered cape to follow.

Dua Lipa showed off new bangs and wore a black silk dress at Cannes

Dua Lipa rocked a one-shoulder gown on the red carpet at Cannes. (Loic Venance)

Naomi Campbell wears red dress with cutouts and pink feathers

Naomi Campbell matched the red carpet wearing a flowy dress with cutouts and feathers. (Samir Hussein)

Earlier in the week, Irina stood alongside former Burberry creative officer Riccardo Tisci for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiere. 

Gigi Hadid showed off her Hollywood style in France. (Getty Images)

Alicia Vikander wears nude dress on Cannes red carpet

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender walk arm in arm at the Firebrand premiere in Cannes. (Marc Piasecki)

Shayk wore a sparkling royal blue Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging neckline to watch her old pal Leonardo DiCaprio reunite on the big screen with Martin Scorsese.

Alicia Vikander looked sensational wearing a nude Louis Vuitton dress while walking with her husband Michael Fassbender at the "Firebrand" premiere.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending