Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny dead at 59 after suffering brain hemorrhage

Wayne Swinny, who was the guitarist for the rock band Saliva, has died. He was 59.

The band member died suddenly ahead of a performance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, amid the band's Spring Mayhem Tour 2023.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny. Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour," the band’s official Facebook account shared.

"Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him. We love you Wayne."

The update was posted with a black-and-white photo of Swinny performing on stage.

Earlier this week, Swinny was hospitalized after battling a severe health condition.

The 59-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he appeared to be in "medical distress."

At the time, Saliva provided updates to fans regarding Swinny’s condition.

"Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news," the post read.

"We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

Other rock band members and fans paid tribute to the late musician after the shocking news of his death.

"This breaks my heart. He was such an amazing dude. Rest in peace uncle wayway," one person wrote.

Another friend honored Swinny, "Beyond sad to hear this. We played with you guys a few years ago and he hung out with us after the show. Super friendly fun guy. He will be greatly missed."

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear this. You guys have been so great to us over the years, Wayne included. Your team absolutely saved our tour last year when our bus broke down and for that we will forever be grateful. Praying for all of you," the rock band "I Set My Friends on Fire" wrote.

Friends and fans continued to share photos of Swinny in the social media post to honor the late guitarist.

Saliva kicked off its tour this month in Sarasota, Florida. It’s slated to conclude on April 9 in Ladson, South Carolina.

Swinny was a co-founder of Saliva. The American rock band was formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996. Other members include Josey Scott, Bobby Amaru, Paul Crosby and Brad Stewart.

The heavy metal band is known for such songs as "Click Click Boom," "Always" and "I Walk Alone."