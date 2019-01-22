SAG Awards host Megan Mullally says there will be zero political humor at the 2019 event

“Will & Grace” actress Megan Mullally will host the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27 where she’ll throw her hat into the ring of famed comedians that have hosted the show before her. However, unlike other awards show hosts of recent memory, she plans to stay completely away from political humor.

The 60-year-old actress sat down with Variety to discuss the upcoming event, where she discussed the growing controversy over hosts and why she doesn’t plan to bash people on either side of the political aisle.

KEVIN HART'S 'THE UPSIDE' HITS NO. 1 AT THE BOX OFFICE DESPITE OSCARS CONTROVERSY

“I don’t think I have an inordinate amount of screen time. I’m not on stage for twenty minutes telling a series of amazing political jokes,” she told the outlet. “That’s not going to happen. It’s not going to be political. it’s going to be about actors and celebrating talent.”

When pressed, she continued: “I don’t think it’s that kind of night. I’m political, but my stock-in-trade is not politics.”

The star, who is married to fellow TV star Nick Offerman, went on to discuss what the unexpected hosting invitation means to her after 40 years in show business.

KEVIN HART RESPONDS AFTER ANTIGAY TWEETS RESURFACE ONLINE FOLLOWING OSCARS REVEAL

“I do think it’s really cool that they asked me to host because [hosts are] not always women. It’s not always women my age. I don’t have 19 million followers on social media. I have so many great memories of the SAG Awards. It’s just a fun one to go to,” she said.

Mullaley also commented on the ongoing hosting controversy surrounding this year’s Oscars. After a series of old tweets that critics called homophobic surfaced, comedian Kevin Hart stepped down as host of the event after he refused to apologize for comments he claimed he already apologized and atoned for. Now, with Hart flip-flopping back-and-forth about whether or not he’ll return as host, rumors are circulating that the show will go hostless.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s ridiculous. That’s so dumb,” Mullaley told Variety. “Why would they do that?