Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies
Published

SAG Awards postponed until March 2021 over coronavirus concerns

The show was previously scheduled to take place on Jan. 24, 2021

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 2Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The 2021 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards (SAG Awards) have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The ceremony will no longer take place on Jan. 24, 2021. Instead, the new date for the show is March 14, 2021, six weeks before the 2021 Oscars, which will take place on April 25, 2021.

"Daylight savings day just became a lot more rewarding Spring Forward with us on Sunday, March 14, 2021 to celebrate all of 2020 (and some of 2021’s) outstanding performances," the guild tweeted on Thursday.

MTV VMAS TO TAKE PLACE IN BROOKLYN IN AUGUST WITH 'LIMITED OR NO AUDIENCE'

Other entertainment industry awards shows are also in flux because of the pandemic.

COACHELLA, STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVALS CANCELED FOR 2020 AMID ONGOING CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

The 74th Tony Awards, originally set for June 7, have been postponed indefinitely. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are still holding onto Sept. 20. but might be virtual like the Daytime Emmys were this year and the 78th Golden Globes will take place on Feb. 28, 2021.

SAG award statues are seen on stage

SAG award statues are seen on stage (Robyn Beck / AFP)

In addition, music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin City Limits in Texas and Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia also won't take place this year.