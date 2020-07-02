SAG Awards postponed until March 2021 over coronavirus concerns

The 2021 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards (SAG Awards) have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The ceremony will no longer take place on Jan. 24, 2021. Instead, the new date for the show is March 14, 2021, six weeks before the 2021 Oscars, which will take place on April 25, 2021.

"Daylight savings day just became a lot more rewarding Spring Forward with us on Sunday, March 14, 2021 to celebrate all of 2020 (and some of 2021’s) outstanding performances," the guild tweeted on Thursday.

Other entertainment industry awards shows are also in flux because of the pandemic.

The 74th Tony Awards, originally set for June 7, have been postponed indefinitely. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are still holding onto Sept. 20. but might be virtual like the Daytime Emmys were this year and the 78th Golden Globes will take place on Feb. 28, 2021.

In addition, music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020.

Austin City Limits in Texas and Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia also won't take place this year.