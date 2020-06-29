MTV VMAs to take place in Brooklyn in August with 'limited or no audience,' Gov. Cuomo says

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 30.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who first made the announcement during a briefing on Monday, the award show "will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience."

'MACY'S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR' TAP JOHN LEGEND, LADY A, TIM MCGRAW AND MORE FOR 2020 SHOW

Per a press release, this year's event "will bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents."

The show will also "feature epic performances from various iconic locations" that span all five boroughs: Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan.

BROADWAY EXTENDS SHUTDOWN UNTIL JANUARY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"We’re elated to bring the 2020 'VMAs' back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement on Monday.

According to the release, measures for the upcoming award show will include "extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience."

"The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs," he continued. "We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS."

The announcement comes a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report