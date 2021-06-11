Ryan Seacrest spotted out with model Aubrey Paige

Hollywood bachelor Ryan Seacrest took his latest gal pal, Instagram model Aubrey Paige, to the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail show the 46-year-old and his 23-year-old rumored girlfriend arriving back in NYC from their weekend away.

In the photos, which were snapped at a heliport on the West Side Highway, Seacrest is seen sporting a stylish outfit consisting of a nautical-striped Gucci shirt, a matching fedora and jeans. He also wore a face mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, Paige was dressed casually in a pair of high-waisted jean shorts, an olive shirt and accessorized with Gucci bags.

A rep for Seacrest did not immediately return our request for comment.

While it’s unclear how long the pair have been together, Daily Mail reported that the influencer recently posted a photo from what appears to be the backyard of Seacrest’s Beverly Hills mansion.

In the sultry snap, Paige is seen lounging in a barely-there leopard-print bikini.

Although the "American Idol" host put his $85 million mansion on the market in November, a sale has not been reported.

Paige recently made her Instagram private, but Seacrest is one of her nearly 50,000 followers.

It’s clear the "Live" host has an eye for models. Last June, he was spotted with another gal pal soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Seacrest’s most recent long-term relationship was with model Shayna Taylor, whom the radio host dated off and on for seven years.

In June 2020, Seacrest announced that he and Taylor, 29, were officially over.

"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a rep said at the time. "They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

