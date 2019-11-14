Russell Crowe shares photos of wildfire damage after locals claim firefighters prioritized star's home

Actor Russell Crowe shared images of the damage caused to his Australian home by wildfires that are engulfing the local area.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a series of photos showing the devastation while assuring his fans that he, his family and his animals are not in danger.

“I’m not in Australia. My family are safe, billeted with friends. Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley,” he tweeted alongside photos of the forest burning.

“Lost a couple of buildings, but overall very lucky so far. Chapel roof scorched. Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground,” he wrote in a second tweet. “Some fires still burning and we are out of water. No livestock deaths to date. Horses ok. Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast!”

The actor went on to share photos of firefighters battling the blaze with a helicopter.

The images of the devastation come shortly after Yahoo reports that his niece, Chelsea Crowe, took to Facebook to defend him against claims that firefighters in the area ignored other people’s homes in order to save the “Gladiator” actor’s pad.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of gossip and bulls--- going around that fire crews abandoned properties in favor to protect Russell's home.”

She went on to explain that Crowe’s home is next to a nature reserve and state forest, which is what made it a priority for the firefighters, not his celebrity status.

“This move was not to protect his buildings in particular,” she wrote. “It wouldn't have mattered who lived there. So if you think they were favoring a few buildings of his only, kindly f--- off.”

A neighbor made the allegation to Seven News on Tuesday saying, “What about normal, everyday people?”

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service denied the claim in a statement to The Daily Mail. They said that they had no idea who owned the house when they responded to the blaze.

“Firefighters are not aware of whose homes they are being sent to — aerial crews wouldn’t be aware of whose property they are going to either,” a spokesperson told the publication.

“Crews are dispatched on priority of jobs and the properties that need it the most, we are not aware of who owns the properties.”