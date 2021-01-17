Russell Crowe responds to Twitter troll's critique of his 2003 Oscar-winning film: 'Kids these days'

Russell Crowe fired back at a Twitter user who issued a harsh criticism of his film "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World."

The 56-year-old actor was the subject of mockery on Twitter when a jokester shared a photo of him from the 2003 Oscar-winning film along with a snarky caption encouraging people who are having trouble sleeping amid the coronavirus pandemic to give it a watch.

"Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic," the Twitter user wrote. "May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe," he wrote. "I've never made it past the ten minute mark. You're welcome. And thanks Russell."

Several days later, Crowe, who has starred in other Oscar-winning films such as "Gladiator," "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Insider," responded to the remark by defending the movie and highlighting the people behind it.

"That’s the problem with kids these days. No focus," the star began his clap-back. "Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie."

Crowe highlighted the film’s co-writer and director, Peter Weir, whose nomination for best director made up one of the 10 Academy Awards the film was nominated for. Boyd, meanwhile, took home one of the two awards the movie actually won, for best cinematography. Richard King won the other Oscar for best sound editing.

"Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World" was based on three novels by Patrick O’Brian that made up the Aubrey-Maturin series. The film tells the story of Crowe’s Jack Aubrey, a British naval captain in the Napoleonic Wars. When his ship is nearly destroyed by a French privateer vessel, Aubrey launches a daring pursuit in an attempt to prevent the more heavily armored ship from plundering a British whaling fleet near the Galapagos Islands.

Crowe was one of the few faces in Hollywood to appear in movie theaters in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic by way of his latest thriller, "Unhinged."