Russell Crowe makes ‘very generous’ donation to damaged Beirut restaurant on behalf of Anthony Bourdain

Russell Crowe made a “very generous” donation to the Beirut restaurant Le Chef following the devastating explosions in Lebanon’s capital city.

The “Robin Hood” actor revealed on Twitter that he made the donation “on behalf of the late Anthony Bourdain,” who was a big fan of food in Beirut.

Filmmaker Amanda Bailly and journalist Richard Hall created a GoFundMe page to help rebuild Le Chef after the Aug. 4 explosions.

“Someone called Russell Crowe made a very generous donation to our Le Chef fundraiser. But not sure if it’s *the* @russellcrowe,” Hall tweeted. The donation was $5,000.

Crowe later confirmed it was his donation.

“I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around,” he wrote. “I wish you and LeChef the best and hope things can be put back together soon.”

Hall responded: “Thank you! This is so generous. I just rewatched the episode with his first visit to Le Chef and he really got it. Charbel [the owner] is going to be over the moon.”

The restaurant surpassed its goal of $15,000 but revealed it would still accept more to support the staff before it can reopen.

Bourdain often traveled to Beirut before his death by suicide in 2018.

“Beirut. The food’s delicious, the people are awesome. It’s a party town,” the late chef told Bon Appetit magazine in 2016.

The "No Reservations" star added: “And everything wrong with the world is there. Hopefully, you will come back smarter about the world. You’ll understand a little more about how uninformed people are when they talk about that part of the world. You’ll come back as I did: changed and cautiously hopeful and confused in the best possible way.”