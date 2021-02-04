‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint says he 'stopped watching' the films after third installment

"Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint has a shocking confession to make.

Speaking with Variety on Thursday, the actor, 32, revealed that he has not seen any of the "Harry Potter" movies past the third film — "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

"I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," Grint revealed in the interview. "But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her."

Grint starred as the popular Ron Weasley in the eight "Harry Potter" films alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Grint made his first appearance in 2001's "The Philosopher’s Stone" until the series’ final film, 2011’s "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part II."

'HARRY POTTER' ALUM RUPERT GRINT ALMOST WALKED AWAY FROM THE FRANCHISE

Grint also discussed his role on M. Night Shymalan’s series, "Servant," and reveals the director has a "messiah presence" on set.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He’s got this kind of messiah presence and also, he’s such a nice guy," Grint noted. "He knows everybody’s name. He takes the same crew to all of his projects. They all personally know him and have stories about what a kind and warm person he is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s got this real kind of energy. His notes are incredible. The way he works is so minimalist, but he’s a dream. Most of his scenes he can do in one or two shots," Grint said.

Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed daughter Wednesday G. Grint in May. The couple has been together since 2011.