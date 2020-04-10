'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, girlfriend Georgia expecting first child together

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a rep for the pair confirmed to Page Six on Friday.

Grint, 31, and actress Groome, 28, who’s best known for roles in “London to Brighton,” and “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging,” have been together since 2011.

Groome’s growing baby bump was revealed on Thursday when the couple were snapped stocking up on supplies amid the coronavirus lockdown in North London.

Grint, who rose to fame playing Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies, was 11 when he was cast in the first film. Since then, he’s appeared in several movies and TV shows, including the sitcom “Sick Note.”

