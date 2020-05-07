Expand / Collapse search
'Harry Potter' alum Rupert Grint, girlfriend Georgia welcome a daughter

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint‘s girlfriend, Georgia Groome, has given birth to their first child.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the couple’s publicist told Page Six on Thursday.

“We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

The couple haven’t disclosed the name of their newborn.

Grint, 31, and actress Groome, 28, announced in early April that she was pregnant.

Groome, who’s known for her role in “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging,” and Grint have been together since 2011.

This article originally appeared in Page Six