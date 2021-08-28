RuPaul volunteers to host 'Jeopardy!' after Mike Richards' exit

RuPaul Charles believes he'd be the next best host for "Jeopardy!" after executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from the role amid controversy.

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" host addressed the longtime game show's scandal while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"And finally, ‘Jeopardy!’ is still seeking a new host after producer Mike Richards stepped away from the job last week," the Emmy-winner, 60, said.

"Sources say the show is looking for someone with poise, authority and natural intelligence. In gayer news, I'm right here, b---h!" RuPaul joked.

Richards was announced as Alex Trebek's replacement on August 11 and stepped down just a few days later after inappropriate comments he made about women on an old podcast resurfaced online.

In a statement to Fox News, he apologized for his words. "It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry," he said.

In a note to Sony staffers, Richards wrote, "As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role… However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

Sony officials told Fox News last week that they "support Mike’s decision to step down as host."

"We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward," Sony said in a statement. "Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect."

This isn't the only controversy for Richards. He previously came under fire for an incident that occurred more than a decade ago while Richards was at "The Price Is Right."

He was the subject of a 2010 complaint by Brandi Cochran, a former model on the show, who claimed she was fired after becoming pregnant with twins while he served as co-executive producer. Cochran obtained more than $8.5 million in punitive damages.

"Jeopardy!" also tapped actress Mayim Bialik to host an upcoming crop of spinoff and special event games such as the upcoming "Jeopardy! National College Championship" at ABC.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.