Rumer Willis thanks dad Bruce Willis for teaching her to 'be so silly' following actor's aphasia announcement

Rumer Willis is opening up about the impact her dad Bruce Willis has had on her life following the announcement the actor is stepping away from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

The 33-year-old daughter of Willis and Demi Moore commended her father on Friday for encouraging her to laugh over the years.

"I love you Daddio, to the [moon emoji] and Back," Rumer wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

"Thank you for teaching me to be so silly. I love laughing with you," her post continues.

Rumer's comments accompanied a throwback photo featuring Rumer as a toddler and a younger Willis, who was holding one of Rumer's younger sisters. Rumer is seen making a funny face to the camera.

Celebrities reacted to Rumer's post with love and support for the actor and his family. Evan Rachel Wood, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Aaron Paul were among the stars who reacted with heart emojis in the comments section.

"Sending good vibes well wishes and so much love to you and your whole family. My thoughts and my heart are with you," wrote model Christie Brinkley.

"sending you all so much love. Thank you for sharing all these beautiful photos of your father and your family," Carrie Ann Inaba commented.

The 67-year-old’s family previously took to Instagram and announced that the star is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that causes a loss of the ability to understand or express speech. The family shared that it has been impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," read the statement signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," they said. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that."

There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage, like Alzheimer’s disease. It’s treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.

Willis’ family didn’t divulge what caused his aphasia. Representatives for the actor declined to comment.

The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like "Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and "Deadlock."

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s "Gasoline Alley" and "A Day to Die," released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including "Die Like Lovers," "Corrective Measures" and "The Wrong Place."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.