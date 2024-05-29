Expand / Collapse search
British Royals

Royal family spouses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, other current spouses of royal family members

8 current spouses that married members of the British royal family

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Over the years, a number of royal family members have gotten married in both private and very public ceremonies broadcast around the world. 

Various British royal family members wed people without royal status, and though regularly in the public eye, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are just two of the many spouses who married into the family.

Below are some of the spouses who married into the British royal family and a deeper look into their relationships.

A split photo of Kate Middleton and Sophie Rhys-Jones

Kate Middleton, left, and Sophie Rhys-Jones are two spouses married to those born into the royal family. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  1. Queen Camilla
  2. Kate Middleton
  3. Meghan Markle
  4. Timothy Laurence
  5. Sophie Rhys-Jones
  6. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
  7. Jack Brooksbank
  8. Mark Tindall

1. Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla is married to King Charles III. He became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. Camilla received the title of queen consort. 

Queen Camilla and King Charles III were wed in 2005. When they got married, she became the Duchess of Cornwall. 

Prior to her marriage to King Charles III, Queen Camilla was married to British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles. They had two children together, Tom and Laura, before they were divorced in 1995.   

Queen Camilla in a black jacket and queen blouse with a matching green top hat soft smiles as she walks alongside King Charles in a black suit and blue tie looking very jovial

Queen Camilla and King Charles III were married in 2005. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

2. Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is married to Prince William, son of King Charles III and his first wife, the late Princess Diana. Prince William is next in line for the throne. 

On April 29, 2011, the couple wed at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, and received the titles Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they received new titles; Prince and Princess of Wales. 

Prince William in a green sweater and blue blazer waves and walks alongside Kate Middleton in a green and blue sweater blazer in Liverpool

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, got married in 2011. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

William and Kate met while they were both studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They are now parents to three children; George, Louis and Charlotte. 

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales shared via video that she had been diagnosed with cancer and started treatment. 

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Kate said in the video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

3. Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is the wife of Prince Harry, the younger brother of Prince William, son of King Charles III and Princess Diana. 

Markle graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and pursued a career in acting. Her most well known role was as Rachel in the legal drama series "Suits." 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile at Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle was an actress best known for her role in the television series "Suits." (Karwai Tang)

Before marrying Harry, she was married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson. The two divorced in 2013.

She later married the prince at George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018. They were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Just a couple of years later, they announced they would be stepping back from their royal roles. Even though they still hold their titles, they are not addressed as his or her royal highness anymore, according to the BBC. 

The two now reside in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. 

4. Timothy Laurence

Anne, Princess Royal is married to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Their marriage makes him a member of the royal family. 

Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Her title, Princess Royal, was given to her by her mother in 1987. 

Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence is Princess Anne, Princess Royal's second husband. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP)

Before her marriage to Laurence, she was married to Captain Mark Phillips in 1972. They share two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. She and Phillips were divorced in 1992. She also married her now husband in the same year at Crathie Kirk in Scotland.

He is a very active member of the royal family, often attending events with Princess Anne. 

5. Sophie Rhys-Jones

Prince Edward wed Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. 

Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The couple share two children, Lady Louise and James Mountbatten-Windsor.

Sophie Rhys Jones

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is married to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II's children. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

When King Charles III took the throne, Prince Edward and Sophie were named Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March 2023. Their son James was given Edward's former title, Earl of Wessex. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh's philanthropic work has taken her to schools, hospitals and military bases, according to the royal family website. She has fought for equality for women, plus equality and inclusion in the workplace, according to the source. 

6. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a British property manager, gained royal status when he married Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 

Prince Harry chatting with Princess Beatrice in a bright pink dress

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice were married in 2020. (Getty Images)

They stepped into the spotlight as a couple in 2019, when they attended the National Portrait Gallery's annual gala together. 

The British royal wed Mozzi in 2020 in a small private ceremony. They announced the birth of their daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021. Mozzi also has a son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf from a previous relationship. 

7. Jack Brooksbank

Jack Brooksbank is a British bar manager married to Princess Eugenie. She is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson. 

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has been married to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, since 2018. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

They first met in 2010 on a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland, according to People. They were engaged early in 2018 and married in October of that same year. The couple wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. 

The pair share two children. Their first, August, was born in February 2021 and their second, Ernest, was born in May 2023.  

8. Mark Tindall

Mark Tindall is the husband of Zara Tindall. Zara is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and her first husband, Capt. Mark Phillips. 

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall

Mark and Zara Tindall (Getty Images)

"First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one," Mark shared of his first date with Tindall during an episode of "I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" in 2022. "Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start." 

She met Mark, a former rugby player, at the 2003 Rugby World Cup. They married in 2011, and have three children together; Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

