Princess Beatrice calls becoming a stepmom a 'great honor'

Princess Beatrice's life changed when she married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and became a stepmom to his four-year-old son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson recently called the experience a "great honor," according to the Evening Standard.

"We have all had to learn new ways to cope with the strangest of times," Beatrice said while commemorating World Book Day.

"For our family, reading stories has been a great part of our journey to finding laughter and a little magic on the journey," she described.

"This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime," Beatrice added.

Wolfie is from Mozzi's relationship with his former fiancée Dara Huang. They split in 2018 after over three years together.

Beatrice, 32, added how reading has helped Wolfie stay engaged during the lockdown in the UK.

"My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term," she said. "Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor. If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favorite."

Beatrice married Mozzi in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2020, and became the first princess in the British royal family to marry someone who already had children.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," a spokeswoman at Buckingham Palace said at the time.

The ceremony was attended by a "small" group of guests, including Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The remaining guests were "close family" members, the palace said.

The first cousin of Princes William and Harry was rumored to have started dating Mozzi in November 2018, after she split from her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Dave Clark, in 2016.

