Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell fires back after Trump renews threat to revoke her US citizenship

President Donald Trump said he was 'giving serious thought' to revoking comedian Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship in a Truth Social post

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Rosie O'Donnell reveals she was 'very depressed' and 'overdrinking' after first Trump win Video

Rosie O'Donnell reveals she was 'very depressed' and 'overdrinking' after first Trump win

Rosie O'Donnell told Chris Cuomo on "The Chris Cuomo Project" on Tuesday that she was "very depressed" and "overdrinking" following President Trump's first election victory.

Rosie O'Donnell fired back at President Donald Trump's renewed threat to revoke the comedian's U.S. citizenship.

O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland in March, responded to the threat on her Substack Thursday.

"He can't do that because it's against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that ... he's not allowed to do that, the only way you're allowed to take away someone's citizenship is if they renounce it themselves, and I will never renounce my American citizenship," the "A League of Their Own" star said. "I am a very proud citizen of the United States."

"I am also getting my citizenship here so I can have dual citizenship in Ireland and the United States because I enjoy living here," she added. "It's very peaceful. I love the politics of the country. I love the people and their generous hearts and spirit. And it's been very good for my daughter. But I still want to maintain my citizenship in the United States. My children are there. I will be there visiting and go to see them. And I have the freedom to do that, as does every American citizen."

ROSIE O'DONNELL, DONALD TRUMP'S CITIZENSHIP FEUD CAPS DECADES OF TAUNTS AND JABS

Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump fight over comedian's citizenship

Rosie O'Donnell hit back at President Donald Trump's claims he is thinking about revoking her citizenship. (Getty Images)

Trump renewed his threat to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship on Wednesday.

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

O'Donnell also accused Trump of publicly attacking her in order to distract from news of Jeffrey Epstein's victims threatening to release a list of people who were "regularly in the Epstein world." The victims said they will compile their own list if the government chooses not to identify people during a protest Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

TRUMP GIVING SERIOUS THOUGHT TO REVOKING ROSIE O'DONNELL'S US CITIZENSHIP

Rosie O'Donnell in Ireland

President Donald Trump renewed his threat to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship in a post shared on Truth Social. (Mark Doyle for Fox News Digital)

A president is not allowed to strip the citizenship of someone born in the United States under the Constitution. O'Donnell, who was born in New York, has her citizenship protected by the 14th Amendment.

Trump first threatened to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship after the comedian packed up and moved to Ireland in March. "Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," he said at the time on Truth Social. 

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Rosie O'Donnell speaking into microphone

Rosie O'Donnell has been one of President Donald Trump's most prominent critics in the entertainment industry. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

O'Donnell quickly responded to Trump's jab in several posts that she shared on her social media pages. 

"The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is - a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself," she wrote. "This is why i moved to Ireland - he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity."

Trump and O'Donnell have gone head-to-head with each other for nearly two decades.

Rosie O'Donnell smiles in front of plants

Rosie O'Donnell revealed she had moved to Ireland in March. (Stefanie Keenan)

O'Donnell opened up about the contentious back and forth with the President of the United States and explained why she's "very proud" to stand up against him after all these years during a July appearance on the Irish radio show, "Sunday with Miriam."

"He still uses me as a punching bag and a way to sort of rile his base," O'Donnell, 63, said. 

"And I'm very proud to be opposed to every single thing he says and does and represents. I think he's a racist, and he's misogynistic, and he's sexist, and he is a danger to women and children all over the world."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

