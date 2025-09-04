Rosie O'Donnell fires back after Trump renews threat to revoke her US citizenship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell fired back at President Donald Trump's renewed threat to revoke the comedian's U.S. citizenship.

O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland in March, responded to the threat on her Substack Thursday.

"He can't do that because it's against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that ... he's not allowed to do that, the only way you're allowed to take away someone's citizenship is if they renounce it themselves, and I will never renounce my American citizenship," the "A League of Their Own" star said. "I am a very proud citizen of the United States."

"I am also getting my citizenship here so I can have dual citizenship in Ireland and the United States because I enjoy living here," she added. "It's very peaceful. I love the politics of the country. I love the people and their generous hearts and spirit. And it's been very good for my daughter. But I still want to maintain my citizenship in the United States. My children are there. I will be there visiting and go to see them. And I have the freedom to do that, as does every American citizen."

ROSIE O'DONNELL, DONALD TRUMP'S CITIZENSHIP FEUD CAPS DECADES OF TAUNTS AND JABS

Trump renewed his threat to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship on Wednesday.

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

O'Donnell also accused Trump of publicly attacking her in order to distract from news of Jeffrey Epstein's victims threatening to release a list of people who were "regularly in the Epstein world." The victims said they will compile their own list if the government chooses not to identify people during a protest Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

TRUMP GIVING SERIOUS THOUGHT TO REVOKING ROSIE O'DONNELL'S US CITIZENSHIP

A president is not allowed to strip the citizenship of someone born in the United States under the Constitution. O'Donnell, who was born in New York, has her citizenship protected by the 14th Amendment.

Trump first threatened to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship after the comedian packed up and moved to Ireland in March. "Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," he said at the time on Truth Social.

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

O'Donnell quickly responded to Trump's jab in several posts that she shared on her social media pages.

"The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is - a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself," she wrote. "This is why i moved to Ireland - he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity."

Trump and O'Donnell have gone head-to-head with each other for nearly two decades.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

O'Donnell opened up about the contentious back and forth with the President of the United States and explained why she's "very proud" to stand up against him after all these years during a July appearance on the Irish radio show, " Sunday with Miriam."

"He still uses me as a punching bag and a way to sort of rile his base," O'Donnell, 63, said.

"And I'm very proud to be opposed to every single thing he says and does and represents. I think he's a racist, and he's misogynistic, and he's sexist, and he is a danger to women and children all over the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.