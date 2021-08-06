Rosie O'Donnell hopes Britney Spears can 'break free' from her father, conservatorship

Rosie O'Donnell is throwing her support behind Britney Spears.

As Spears, 39, continues to fight against her father Jamie and the conservatorship he holds over her, a number of stars have spoken out in support of the "Toxic" singer and her endeavor to free herself.

In a recent interview with "Extra," O'Donnell expressed similar sentiments.

"I think that she needs to break free of her father and all of his little people that he has working in his world to take advantage of his daughter," the "Tarzan" actress stated.

She added: "She should get out of the conservatorship if she can, and everyone in showbiz should support her."

Spears and her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have thanked her supporters regularly over the course of their time working together.

O'Donnell has never been afraid to share her take on current events, especially during her daytime talk show, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." During her chat with "Extra," the comedian also weighed in on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, sharing that she plans on reading it.

"I hope I get a galley copy," she said. "I’m one of those people who’s sort of on the fringe of, ‘Is he a real royal?’"

The question she posed is in reference to conspiracy theories that suggest that Harry's biological father may be James Hewitt, a friend of Princess Diana's who had an affair with the royal. Hewitt has shut down such speculation.

"Is the polo player his dad, really?" she continued to ask. "And if that's true, do they know – and is that why they are treating him so differently? That’s my little conspiracy theory. … He maybe did a ‘23andMe’ … and it came back: Well, maybe he’s not even really a royal."

Finally, she addressed the renewed romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, which has rocked headlines for months now, admitting that she thinks the two stars will one day marry.

"I don’t really know them — in the celebrity vernacular, I do," O'Donnell continued. "I love Jen, I think she's a great girl and I don't really know Ben very much, but they seem to be quite happy and knowing they were gonna get a lot of [expletive] about it, they did it anyway and there's something kind of beautiful about that."

She concluded: "They both look happy as can be, so good for them."