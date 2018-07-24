Roseanne Barr says she's 'disgusted' over double standard of James Gunn's defenders

People have been rushing to James Gunn’s defense after Disney fired him from helming “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” after some old tweets were dug up in which he makes some offensive statements. Now, Roseanne Barr is speaking up to call hypocrisy on his defenders.

As previously reported, Gunn was let go after tweets from 10 years ago were resurfaced in which he makes some offensive statements under the guise of a joke.

One of the now-deleted tweets said, “I like when little boys touch me in my silly place.”

Another message read: “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!'”

Other now-deleted tweets from 2008-2011 included jokes about the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, AIDS and the Holocaust.

Gunn has since apologized saying that he tried to be more provocative early in his career but doesn’t do that kind of thing anymore. An online petition for his reinstatement at Disney has garnered thousands of signatures and fans and celebrity friends are being vocal about defending his apology for inexcusable past behavior.

Barr, who recently lost the second season of her ABC sitcom “Roseanne,” took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share her distaste of Gunn’s defenders.

“I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand.”

In May, Barr’s sitcom was canceled abruptly following a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in which Barr suggested she was a hybrid between the muslim brotherhood and an ape.

Barr blamed ambien at first and issued an apology for her statements soon after, prompting many to draw a comparison between the difference in the treatment she received versus Gunn.

Some have chimed in suggesting that it’s a clear double standard. Others have defended Gunn arguing that his comments were from almost a decade ago, while Barr’s were more recent and therefore a better reflection of who she is today.