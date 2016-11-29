Ronda Rousey flips over ‘SNL’s’ Beck Bennett in promos for this week's show

Ronda Rousey is getting her comedic chops ready to tackle “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The new promos for her first major TV appearance since her UFC women’s bantamweight title defeat were released on Wednesday and the MMA champ was rolling with the jokes.

Joined by “SNL” cast member Beck Bennett, Rousey is quick to dodge any of his weak pick-up lines and even threatens to rip his arm off.

Then, dressed as Beck “The Wreck” Bennett, Bennett ties his noggin lock on the UFC fighter – and she lets him for a couple of seconds before flipping him to the ground. She doesn’t even mess up her hair in a well-practiced wrestling move.

Rousey, who is of Venezuelan descent, was tapped to host the long-time comedy sketch show on Jan. 23. She is the first mixed martial artist to host the show and joins a long list of athletes in Studio 8H.

The musical guest will be fellow Latina Selena Gomez, who will also be making her debut on the show.

