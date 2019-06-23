Mick Jagger lively as ever at first Rolling Stones show following heart surgery

Mick Jagger didn't miss a beat at his first comeback show since undergoing heart surgery this spring.

The "Start Me Up" singer, 75, was energetic as ever at Chicago's Soldier Field on Friday, where the Rolling Stones resumed their tour after postponing dates for Jagger's recovery.

Jagger reportedly ran all around the stage and danced up a storm for the 60,000-deep sold-out crowd. While he reportedly didn't directly address his health, he did tell the audience, "It feels pretty good!"

MICK JAGGER RETURNS TO TOUR FOLLOWING HEART VALVE SURGERY

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami before doctors told Jagger in late March he required treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue.

"We love Chicago so much we decided to start the tour here instead of Miami," Jagger told the crowd, adding a shoutout to the Windy City's new mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

The setlist reportedly was mostly classics, including "Let's Spend the Night Together," ''Gimme Shelter," ''Brown Sugar," ''Sympathy for the Devil" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

MICK JAGGER WOWS FANS WITH EPIC DANCE ROUTINE AFTER UNDERGOING HEART SURGERY

Guitarists Keith Richard and Ronnie Wood, a respective 75 and 72, and drummer Charlie Watts, 78, were just as energized and enthusiastic as their frontman.

All the cities on the tour that were previously postponed are locked in, and there's a new date in New Orleans. A second show at Soldier Field, the home stadium of the Chicago Bears, is scheduled for Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coast-to-coast tour, which the Stones have said will feature classic hits, will include stops in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Tickets sold for the original dates are being honored, but those who couldn't attend were able to get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.