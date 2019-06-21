Mick Jagger returns to tour following heart surgery

Two months after he underwent heart surgery, Mick Jagger is set to return to the stage.

The Rolling Stones will kick off their No Filter Tour at Chicago's Soldier Field on Friday. A second show is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow!” Jagger, 75, captioned an Instagram photo of himself posing on stage Thursday.

The rocker underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April and the band was forced to cancel some of their upcoming shows in North America.

After the procedure, Jagger thanked the unnamed hospital, the staff, and his fans for all their love and support. He tweeted at the time: “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

The band's spokesperson, Fran Curtis, added at the time that Jagger was "doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

