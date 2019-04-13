Mick Jagger posts first photo after reported heart surgery

He got them moves like Jagger.

Mick Jagger appears to be on the mend after allegedly undergoing heart surgery.

The Rolling Stones frontman reportedly had heart valve replacement surgery at a New York hospital just last week, according to Billboard.

The 75-year-old let fans know he's doing just fine in an Instagram/Twitter photo, posing in front of a flowering tree while on a walk. "A walk in the park!" he wrote.

Fellow rocker Lenny Kravitz commented on Jagger’s photo, writing, “Yeah man!” while Jagger's daughter Georgia May wrote, “Love you Dada,” and his son Lucas commented with four red heart emojis.

On April 5, the rocker thanked the unnamed hospital, the staff, and fans for all their love and support and confirmed he's "on the mend."

The band's spokesperson, Fran Curtis, also confirmed that Jagger was recovering in good spirits. He said the Brit "is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

Back in March, the rocker apologized to all the concert ticket buyers for having to postpone part of the Stones' nationwide No Filter tour but promised he would be back on stage very soon.