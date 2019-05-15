Mick Jagger wows fans with epic dance routine after undergoing heart surgery: 'The king is back!'

He’s back! Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger took to Instagram Wednesday to show off his famous dance moves roughly a month after undergoing heart surgery.

The legend's post, which he shared without a caption, garnered hundreds of thousands of views in no time, boasting nearly half a million in just a few hours.

Fans of the 75-year-old were quick to comment on the post, many expressing relief Jagger seemed to be his old self.

“Bravo the king is back!” wrote one fan.

“The guy never stops rocking and rolling,” commented a second.

“He’s back," agreed a third.

“Come on! This is what legends are made of,” wrote another.

The rocker underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April and was forced to cancel some of his upcoming shows in North America.

After the procedure, Jagger thanked the unnamed hospital, the staff, and his fans for all their love and support. He tweeted at the time: “Thank you, everyone, for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

Separately, Jagger recently spent time with two of his children as he recovered from the surgery.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.