Rod Stewart is a 'very lenient' father to his eight children: 'None have gotten into any serious trouble'

Rod Stewart's "Forever Young" disposition may benefit his eight children.

Stewart, 78, revealed a few insights into his parenting techniques through the years, and admitted he was a little more forgiving raising his kids than his parents were.

"I don’t think I’m as strict with my kids as my mom and dad — especially my dad — were," he told "Haute Living" of his laid-back methods. "I’m very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that’s all done now."

The award-winning musician has eight kids with five women. He welcomed his first daughter, Sarah, 59, with ex Susannah Boffey. Stewart has two kids, Kimberly, 44, and Sean, 43, with ex-wife Alana Stewart.

He welcome daughter Ruby, 36, with ex-girlfriend, Kelly Emberg. During his 16-year marriage with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, they had Renee, 31, and Liam, 29.

Stewart, who married wife Penny Lancaster in 2007, has two sons, Alaister, 17 and Aiden, 12.

"I’m very proud of them all," Stewart said. "When I’m on the road, I miss my family so much. I miss my wife. I always find them a wonderful luxury when I come home."

Stewart has been back-and-forth from "home" for years, but there's no telling where he'll land after Nov. 22 when his 11-year Las Vegas residency ends at Caesars Palace.

"I’ve got one more session to go in November, and I’m not sure what’s next. Purely, I love Caesars Palace. They treat me like a king; they really do. But because I’ve made a swing album with a guy named Jools Holland, I really want to start singing that stuff. I want to promote it. If I go back to Vegas — and I’d like to — if the album’s a big success, maybe I could do a swing show, big band stuff. Who knows?"

One particular artist Stewart's interested in working with? Lady Gaga.

"She’s a good singer, by the way, Lady Gaga. Really good," he said.

He also noted that his mom and dad were "extremely cooperative" and supported his dream of being a rockstar.

"They said, ‘Go for it, son.’ Way back then, to be in a rock band was like, ‘What do you want to do that for?’ My dad was especially encouraging, though," Stewart recalled. "He bought me my first guitar when I didn’t really even want a guitar. His idea was, I think, ‘There’s some money in this, son.’ So, my whole family — including my two brothers — clubbed together and bought me my second guitar, a Zenith, that I still have and have had since I was 16 or 17 years old.

"I beg any parents out there who have children who want to go into music to be encouraging because everyone should have that chance."

Once his residency is over, Stewart may head back across the pond though as he listed his mega-mansion in Beverly Hills for $70 million earlier this year, and has no interest in changing the price tag to meet any real estate demands.

The "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" musician first purchased the three-acre property in 1991 for $12 million and then commissioned famed architect Richard Landry to design the nine-bedroom, 14-bath mansion nestled in the affluent North Beverly Park enclave.

"Basically, I don't want to sell it, and the kids don't want me to sell if either," Stewart told People magazine. "There's too many fond memories. I've lived [in L.A.] since 1975, and I adore the place."

Buyers beware; Stewart "won't take a penny under what I've asked for."