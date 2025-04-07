Rock star's 'awful' date with Melissa Joan Hart led to finding love with his wife

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus didn’t have a magical evening with Melissa Joan Hart.

In an excerpt from his new memoir, "Fahrenheit-182," shared with Entertainment Weekly, Hoppus recalled meeting the "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" star at the Teen Choice Awards, "and she must've found me interesting because she had her publicist reach out to my label's publicist to give me her number. Totally normal courtship."

Hoppus admitted he tried to be cool and use "Hollywood industry jargon" but realized it probably didn’t impress her because she "had been famous for years."

BLINK-182 BASSIST MARK HOPPUS SAYS HE'S 'CANCER FREE'

The pair went on a date for sushi, but Hoppus didn’t feel like they were clicking.

"It was an awful date. She was very nice, but we weren't connecting. Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else," he wrote.

He said when he asked about what kind of food she liked besides sushi, she said she mostly eats what’s available on set. When he asked about what she liked to read, she said she mostly read scripts for work.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren't a great match. It was tough," Hoppus said.

After the dinner, Hart invited him back to her home, but he ended up calling it an early night so he could be ready for a music video shoot in the morning.

When he got back to his hotel room, he had a voicemail from Skye Everly, an MTV booker, asking him to call her.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hoppus returned the call, and "some light pleasantries quickly turned into deep conversation. We talked about everything."

"We talked for so long that the sun came up and we realized we'd talked all night."

The "All the Small Things" singer married Everly in 2000, and welcomed their son, Jack, two years later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart went on to marry musician Mark Wilkerson in 2003, and welcomed three sons, Mason, Braydon, and Tucker.

Representatives for Hart and Hoppus did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Fahrenheit-182" is available April 8.