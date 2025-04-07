Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Rock star's 'awful' date with Melissa Joan Hart led to finding love with his wife

Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart first met at the Teen Choice Awards

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Melissa Joan Hart says 'Thank God' she didn't do Playboy Video

Melissa Joan Hart says 'Thank God' she didn't do Playboy

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Melissa Joan Hart reveals she was asked to do Playboy, but ultimately turned it down after her Maxim cover controversy.

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus didn’t have a magical evening with Melissa Joan Hart.

In an excerpt from his new memoir, "Fahrenheit-182," shared with Entertainment Weekly, Hoppus recalled meeting the "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" star at the Teen Choice Awards, "and she must've found me interesting because she had her publicist reach out to my label's publicist to give me her number. Totally normal courtship."

Hoppus admitted he tried to be cool and use "Hollywood industry jargon" but realized it probably didn’t impress her because she "had been famous for years."

Side by side photos of Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart

Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus shared in his new memoir he and Melissa Joan Hart went on an "awful" date back in the early 2000s. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Dia Dipasupil)

The pair went on a date for sushi, but Hoppus didn’t feel like they were clicking.

"It was an awful date. She was very nice, but we weren't connecting. Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else," he wrote.

He said when he asked about what kind of food she liked besides sushi, she said she mostly eats what’s available on set. When he asked about what she liked to read, she said she mostly read scripts for work.

Side by side photos of Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart

Hoppus wrote that he and Hart "weren't connecting" on their one and only date. (Buda Mendes/Jesse Grant)

"And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren't a great match. It was tough," Hoppus said.

After the dinner, Hart invited him back to her home, but he ended up calling it an early night so he could be ready for a music video shoot in the morning. 

When he got back to his hotel room, he had a voicemail from Skye Everly, an MTV booker, asking him to call her.

Skye Everky and Mark Hoppus posing together

The Blink-182 bassist ended up talking to his now wife, Skye, the same night as his date with Hart. (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Hoppus returned the call, and "some light pleasantries quickly turned into deep conversation. We talked about everything."

"We talked for so long that the sun came up and we realized we'd talked all night."

The "All the Small Things" singer married Everly in 2000, and welcomed their son, Jack, two years later.

Mark Hoppus and Skye Everly posing together

Hoppus and Everly have been married since 2000, and share one son, Jack.  (Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Hart went on to marry musician Mark Wilkerson in 2003, and welcomed three sons, Mason, Braydon, and Tucker.

Representatives for Hart and Hoppus did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Fahrenheit-182" is available April 8. 

