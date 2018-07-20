Robin Williams' belongings to be featured in fall auction, Sotheby's says

Fans of the beloved late actor Robin Williams will have the opportunity to own some of his personal effects, which Sotheby’s said are to be included in an auction this fall.

The Sotheby's auction was revealed on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the items in “The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams” are some pieces of contemporary art, including some by Banksy, dozens of watches that belonged to the superstar comedian, and Williams’ Hollywood Walk of Fame award, Sotheby's said.

The award, with its estimated value of $3,000 to $5,000, was “presented to Robin Williams on the occasion of the placement of his star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce” in late 1990, Sotheby’s said.

The auction will also host a variety of memorabilia such as “autographed scripts, awards, props and wardrobe associated with projects across Marsha’s and Robin’s careers,” Sotheby’s said.

One interesting item also made available, Sotheby's said, is a prop robe from the Harry Potter franchise that was worn by lead actor Daniel Radcliffe. The costume bears the Gryffindor crest – one of the four houses at the Hogwarts school – and was seen in the franchise’s first move, “The Sorcerer’s Stone,” the auction house said.

Marsha Garces Williams was married to Robin Williams, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comic actor took his own life in 2014. The pair’s collection encompasses their “diverse interests and careers, all reflecting their shared passion for collecting,” Sotheby’s said.

The items will be included as part of the Sotheby’s auction in early October, with some of the earnings set to be donated to “charities championed by the couple,” according to Sotheby’s. Some of the organizations include The Wounded Warrior Project and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, THR said.

Christopher Reeve, best known for his "Superman" movies, was a longtime friend of Robin Williams.

