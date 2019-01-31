Batman to get 2021 release with a much younger Bruce Wayne: report

Ben Affleck will be passing the baton to a new actor to play Batman in the planned 2021 release.

The 46-year-old actor played the iconic character in three films, including “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League.”

Deadline Hollywood reported that the next film, titled: “The Batman,” is slated for June 25, 2021 and will feature a much younger Bruce Wayne.

Director and screenwriter Matt Reeves, whose work includes “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “Cloverfield,” is reportedly attached to the project.

Affleck was initially going to direct the film but opted out after realizing he wasn’t right for the role, the report said. His replacement as Batman has not been announced.