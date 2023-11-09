Robert De Niro worked out for up to 7 hours at a time: personal trainer testifies

Robert De Niro's personal trainer testified about the actor's exercise routine during the gender discrimination trial involving a former assistant.

De Niro, 80, would work out for anywhere between two and seven hours a day, Daniel Harvey said on the stand Thursday, according to a court transcript obtained by Fox News Digital.

Harvey, who has been working for De Niro for nearly 40 years, would travel with the actor while he was filming.

"When it started in 1984, I was single and just started training with him. I would say without exaggerating, I was with him – and I was living in New York City at the time – 330 days a year," Harvey explained.

PLAINTIFF IN ROBERT DE NIRO HARASSMENT LAWSUIT GETS INTIMIDATING TEXT FROM HIS FAMILY: LAWYER

"For the past 365, closer to 310 days," he later added.

At one point, while the two were working together, the workout sessions varied "anywhere from two hours to almost seven hours."

"We would be working on dialogue, and he would work with me two hours training and then maybe just walk the treadmill slow and do another three, four hours just working on his dialogue, rehearsing his dialogue with me, running his lines."

The training would usually take place at De Niro's residence, according to Harvey.

The type of workout session would also depend on which character he was filming at the time. De Niro might "want to have a look of being very gaunt or thin, sometimes overweight, sometimes muscular."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Harvey testified that when he began working for De Niro, he was being paid hourly and eventually was given a salary of $55,000. By 2009, Harvey was being paid a salary of $250,000 a year, according to testimony.

"There might have been a time I thought I got to $290,000. But I'm not sure exactly when that happened," Harvey said. By 2018, Harvey's salary was $375,000 a year.

Harvey's testimony was used to contradict claims made by De Niro's former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. The ex-employee sued the "Killers of the Flower Moon" star in 2019, alleging gender discrimination and harassment.

However, Harvey testified that he had not been yelled at by De Niro in years.

"When I was younger it happened a lot, but not so much anymore," he said. "I pretty much know the ropes now, so to speak."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Robinson alleged De Niro repeatedly used "vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments" in addition to overworking and underpaying her in her $12 million lawsuit.

Before she filed the lawsuit, De Niro filed his own. The $6 million suit accused Robinson of improper use of the company credit card, watching TV on company time and stealing frequent-flier miles for personal trips.

In 2022, Robinson accused De Niro of only filing his lawsuit after he found out that the former assistant intended to bring her own claims.

Throughout the nearly two-week-long trial, the jury heard from De Niro, Robinson, the actor's lawyer and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. The jury will began deliberations Thursday after hearing closing arguments from both sides Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP