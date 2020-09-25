Robert De Niro calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a 'great American,' labels Trump a 'criminal'

Robert De Niro is fearing for America's future more than ever before after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Oscar winner, 77, spoke with Yahoo Entertainment about how the late justice was a trailblazer and a patriot.

“She was a great American, period,” the "Raging Bull" star said. “It only adds to the problem, and the situation now that she has passed, unfortunately. People like her are few and far between.”

After paying tribute to Ginsburg, De Niro also spoke out against President Donald Trump, calling him a "criminal" who will "stop at nothing" to win the 2020 election.

“We have to win it. Everybody has to join. We have to speak out and win this fight, period," De Niro said. "We can’t let this go further. If [he gets] another four years, we’re into fascism, American-style, period.”

The native New Yorker had some strong words for Trump supporters as well those who have been photographed at rallies without masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s like they say it’s a ‘cult,’ and it is. And they don’t care what this person does. But they will care when they are directly affected by his behavior and the behavior of his enablers," he said.

De Niro said he doesn't want to imagine what will happen to the United States if Trump is reelected.

"We would survive but it would be irreparable damage. In some ways now there’s irreparable damage because the world looks at us like we’re crazy, allowing this crazy person and administration and enablers [to lead]," he continued.

“We have to vote him out of office,” De Niro said. “This guy is something we don’t understand, and a lot of people don’t understand. His logic, his mindset, it’s scary.”