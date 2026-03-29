Kim Novak blasts Sydney Sweeney biopic casting decision: 'She was totally wrong to play me'

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Sydney Sweeney doesn't have a fan in Kim Novak.

Novak, 93, confessed that casting Sweeney, 28, to play the iconic actress in her upcoming biopic, "Scandalous!" was "totally wrong."

"I would never have approved," Novak recently told The Times, before adding that the "Euphoria" star "sticks out so much above the waist."

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Among the myriad issues with the film, Novak shared concerns that the movie would hyper-focus on the sexual side of her relationship with Sammy Davis, Jr., despite the pair having "so much in common" outside physical attraction.

"There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time," Novak said. "She was totally wrong to play me."

Sweeney's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Colman Domingo's directorial debut focuses on Novak's once controversial relationship with Sammy Davis, Jr., a romance Novak believed was perfectly normal.

"I don’t think the relationship was scandalous," the 92-year-old actress told The Guardian last year.

"He’s somebody I really cared about," Novak added. "We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look. But I’m concerned they’re going to make it all sexual reasons."

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Novak's longtime manager, Sue Cameron, previously explained the "Vertigo" star never intended to marry at the time she met Davis Jr.

"Kim and I have been aware of at least four unauthorized and unapproved projects in development about the Kim Novak and Sammy Davis affair," Cameron told People .

"She never wanted to get married back then — to anyone. It was a romance based on love, respect, the things they shared in common," Cameron added. "Kim and Sammy met at a party and recognized they were both rebels and outsiders. They both had strong ties to their families and spent time with close relatives in both Hollywood and Chicago. In truth, she hoped their relationship could help break down people’s racial bias."

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Novak also opened up about her "misunderstood" relationship with Davis Jr. in a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital.

"I loved him," she recalled at the time. "He was a person that had a youthful innocence about him. Now, I know no one ever saw him that way, but I did. He had a boyish quality, and I loved that about him."

The "Picnic" actress explained she "never saw somebody with color."

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"When I was a child, my very first boyfriend was Mexican. He was an altar boy at my church. He was my first love. So, I never thought of race," Novak said. "However, the studio was very much upset by it. I resisted because I didn’t believe that was correct. While people were feeling a certain way, I also felt people needed to change. And I felt that by seeing Sammy and Sammy seeing me, that we could help people understand and accept interracial relationships of any kind."

She continued, "I was feeling like I was on the edge of being able to help people to be more accepting of all races and relationships of all kinds. I felt I was doing the right thing by doing that. I felt that Sammy and I were at the start of helping people understand that this is not wrong. A man is a man, no matter what skin color he has. A woman is a woman, no matter what skin color she has."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.