Rio mayor bans Chappell Roan from performing in his city after fan incident controversy

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Chappell Roan alienated an entire Brazilian city Saturday after an alleged awkward fan interaction.

While in town to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil, the "Pink Pony Club" singer allegedly directed security to scold his daughter after she spotted Chappell having breakfast at her hotel in São Paulo, according to professional soccer star Jorginho Frello.

Chappell, 28, addressed the incident on Instagram stories Sunday and denied the fan encounter only after the "very upsetting" situation caught the eye of Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere.

In a statement shared on X, Cavaliere said that Chappell was no longer welcome from performing in his city.

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"I mean that as long as I'm in charge of our city - this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo No Rio," he wrote in a statement translated from Portugese. I doubt that Shakira would do that! By the way, @FrelloJorginho, your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!"

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer jumped on social media Sunday morning to explain her "half of the story" while lying in bed.

"I didn't even see. I didn't even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me," the musician confided in her followers while laying in bed. "I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel, I think these people were staying at the hotel as well."

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"I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything."

She added, "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy."

"I am sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something and that if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."

Earlier this weekend, Jorginho, midfielder for Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Flamengo, wrote on Instagram stories that his family went through a "very upsetting situation" involving Chappell prior to her Lollapalooza Brazil set.

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"My wife is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brazil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited," he said of Catherine Harding, who has an 11-year-old daughter with her ex Jude Law. "She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.

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"By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her.

"The worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything."

He claimed that after his daughter walked by, "A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or ‘harass' other people."

"Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment," Jorghino noted before adding that a security guard said they would "even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears."

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He said his daughter was "extremely shaken and cried a lot," before bashing Chappell's disconnect with fans.

"It's sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans," he wrote. "At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this. I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child."