Riley Keough shares last photo with 'beautiful mama' Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was remembered by her daughter Riley Keough Tuesday with the last photo the pair took together before Lisa Marie died Jan. 12.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," Keough wrote on Instagram. "Grateful @georgieflores took this."

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter died nearly two weeks ago at the age of 54.

Riley and husband Ben Smith-Petersen recently secretly welcomed a baby girl, a rep for the actress confirmed to Fox News Digital Sunday.

During Lisa Marie's memorial, Smith-Petersen hinted about the newborn while reading a letter from Riley, 33, to her mother at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life," he read." I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.

"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," the letter continued.

"I'm a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart."

Elvis Presley is also buried at Graceland in addition to Lisa Marie's late son, Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla and had a half brother, Navarone Garibaldi, from Priscilla's 20-year relationship with Marco Garibaldi.

Priscilla thanked fans online for condolences amid a challenging time for their family.

"You have touched me with your words," she wrote on Twitter. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

While Lisa Marie lived in southern California, she often visited Memphis and was at Graceland for a celebration Jan. 8 to commemorate what would have been her father's 88th birthday.

Elvis lived at Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death on Aug. 16, 1977.

Her last public appearance was with Priscilla at the Golden Globes to witness Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic about the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Lisa Marie's body was examined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner Jan. 14, and the cause of death was deferred, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

Deferred means that "after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," public information officer Sarah Ardalani told Fox News Digital.

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and has daughter Riley from her first marriage to Danny Keough. Lisa Marie also has 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Her son Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).