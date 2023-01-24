Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Priscilla Presley speaks out while investigation into Lisa Marie's cause of death continues

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been deferred pending additional investigation

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Lisa Marie Presley's fans leave her kind notes at Graceland Video

Lisa Marie Presley's fans leave her kind notes at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's fans wrote kind notes for her on a graffiti wall at Graceland, with one saying she is now with her father Elvis.

Priscilla Presley thanked fans during this "very difficult time" in a new social media post following her daughter's public memorial.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," Priscilla wrote on Twitter. 

"It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

The Presley family held a public memorial Sunday, and the musician has been laid to rest at Graceland alongside her father, Elvis, and her son, Benjamin Keough.

A view of the program at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 22 in Memphis, Tennessee.

A view of the program at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 22 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Getty Images)

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla Presley and her three children.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla Presley and her three children. (Getty Images)

LISA MARIE PRESLEY HONORED AT GRACELAND WITH PUBLIC MEMORIAL

As Priscilla shared her message, the investigation into Lisa Marie's cause of death continues. She died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie's body was examined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

Deferred means that "after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," public information officer Sarah Ardalani told Fox News Digital.

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. (Jeffrey Mayer via Getty images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lisa Marie was pronounced dead on Jan. 12 at 5:08 p.m. at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

She was rushed to the hospital after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call" from the musician's Calabasas home. Her mother was later seen walking into the emergency room shortly after Lisa Marie arrived at the medical center.

American rock legend Elvis Presley with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

American rock legend Elvis Presley with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley. (Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty Images)

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, is survived by her mother and three daughters – Riley, Harper Vivienne and Finley.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending