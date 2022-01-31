Rihanna pregnant with first child, displays growing baby bump alongside A$AP Rocky in Harlem

Rihanna is expecting her first child.

The singer proudly debuted her bare baby bump during an outing with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple was taking a stroll in Harlem, his hometown, over the weekend. As the lovebirds held hands, a paparazzo managed to snap photos, which were obtained by People magazine.

The 33-year-old wore a long bubblegum pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button. She adorned her growing bump with cascading jewels and a giant golden cross. The star completed the look with distressed low-rise jeans and a chained belt.

Rocky, 33, bundled up during the chilly temps with leather pants, a comfy white hooded sweater and a blue denim jacket that was paired with a black beanie hat. The artist lovingly embraced Rihanna as he laid kisses on her forehead.

A$AP ROCKY SAYS RIHANNA IS 'THE ONE': 'THE LOVE OF MY LIFE'

TMZ reported that the pair weren’t out for long and they soon headed back to their apartment to escape the chill.

A spokesperson for Rihanna didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The Fenty Beauty mogul has recently attempted to hide any hints of a pregnancy from the paparazzi by wearing oversized jackets and baggy clothes. She also hasn’t made an official statement on social media.

A source told Page Six that the couple was originally spotted at celebrity hot spot Carbone in New York City and were seated at a specific table to accommodate her belly.

"Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump," an insider told the outlet. "At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!"

The couple has been friends for years, but went public with their relationship in 2020.

Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, told GQ’s June/July 2021 issue that the makeup mogul was "the one."

"The love of my life," he gushed at the time. "My lady."

"[It’s] so much better when you got the one," Rocky shared. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one."

When asked if he wanted to have children, Rocky replied "If that’s in my destiny, absolutely."

"I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad," he added. "I would have a very fly child. Very."