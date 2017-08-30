Kendall and Kylie Jenner slammed as 'culture vultures' for appropriating chola style

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are in hot water for their fashion line yet again. On August 26, the sisters were blasted on social media for allegedly appropriating Mexican-American style.

In a since deleted Instagram post from the account of their Kendall + Kylie clothing line, a faceless woman could be seen modeling flowing black slacks, oversized hoop earrings, and an oversized plaid button-down shirt with the top two buttons fastened over a lace bustier.

The post immediately sparked outrage amongst users as offensive to latina women who embrace chola culture and style, which counts baggy pants and plaid shirts among its main aesthetics.

Chola style is traditionally described “a specific subculture of first- and second-generation Mexican American girls influenced by hip-hop, enamored with lowrider cars, and sometimes associated with gangs,” according to The Guardian. Specifically, the term “chola” is used to describe Mexican-American women on the West Coast, ethicist and theologian Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez told Latina.

Kendall and Kylie's image particularly struck a nerve with Twitter user Ashley Sherengo, who shared a screenshot of the photo and called out the reality stars in a post that has since gone viral.

“ @KendallJenner @KylieJenner will you ever come up with your own ideas? #culturevultures” she tweeted. Her post has since been liked over 5,000 times and retweeted almost 3,000 times, initiating much discussion and words of support for her message amongst the Twitterverse.

“What bothers me is that they don't ever come up with their own original ideas. They are always taking ideas from others and never give credit," Sherengo told Refinery29. "Aside from being unoriginal, it's definitely irritating to see these girls making money off a culture they know absolutely nothing about."

“When we — Latinas and Xicanas — dress in flannels and big pants, we get profiled and frowned upon. But when they do it, it's fashion,” she added.

While the post has since been deleted, the $145 black and white top is still for sale on Kendall and Kylie's site.

While Kendall and Kylie have yet to make a public statement on this most recent “kontroversy,” many Twitter commenters concurred that, moving forward, the Jenner sisters should be more racially sensitive when making creative decisions.