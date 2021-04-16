Gwen Stefani wears 'Don't Speak' dress to celebrate music video's 25th anniversary

Gwen Stefani celebrated the 25th anniversary of her band's popular music video "Don't Speak" by donning the same polka-dot dress she wore in the video.

Stefani, 51, and her No Doubt bandmates made the music video back in 1996. The song was off their third album, "Tragic Kingdom."

"25 years and 815 million views on youtube later (😳). thank u for listening and re-listening to my music all these years ❤️ happy anniversary," she wrote on TikTok.

The singer accessorized the look with hair clips, layered gold necklaces, and her signature red lip.

"Look at that," Stefani said in the video. "Except for a little bit of Blake," she added panning to her white cowboy boots which are a nod to country star fiancé, Blake Shelton.

"Don't Speak" was the most played song on U.S. radio for 16 weeks and was nominated for song of the year at the 1998 Grammys.

Stefani went on to release solo music with her debut solo album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." in November 2004.

Her second album "The Sweet Escape" dropped in December 2006, her third album "This Is What the Truth Feels Like" in March 2016, and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" in October 2017 is the fourth studio album.

Stefani reflected on the song's success in an interview with Variety. "When I was writing back then, I was so naive, I didn’t know anyone would hear it ever," she recalled. "We had been working on that record for so long before it came out. So I think when there’s something that honest and real and pure — and not done for any other reason than just to say it for your own heart — then people connect to that. … It was so different from everything else on our record, so the fact that it was the defining world hit that it was — and continues to be — is insane."

She continues to sing "Don't Speak" even though the band is no longer together. They split up in 2004.

"I’ve been performing it without them for probably seven years," she said. "I love performing that song. It never gets old to me. It’s like, you know you’re giving [the fans] what makes them so happy when you do it, and it brings people right back to that place where they first heard that song or related to that song for whatever pain they were going through. [I’m] really lucky to have that one."

