Rihanna returns to the stage at halftime show for Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna opened Super Bowl 2023 with "B---h Better Have My Money."

The musician levitated above the Super Bowl stage on hanging platforms along with background dancers. Rihanna was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years.

She flowed into "Where Have You Been" as she performed choreography with her backup dancers dressed in white.

Rihanna also belted "Only Girl," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Umbrella" and more.

At one point in the show Rihanna took a moment to powder her nose with her makeup line Fenty Beauty.

The Barbadian singer closed out the show with "Shine Bright Like a Diamond." She sang the ballad from the platform at the top of the NFL stadium.

Rihanna explained why she chose to take on the Super Bowl halftime show in a new interview with FOX Sports' Michael Strahan.

"I had not been on tour for seven years," she said. "So, to go from that to Super Bowl, – it was one of those things that I knew would be a challenge and that's what enticed me," Rihanna said.

The musician, who has won nine Grammys, revealed that she still thinks about how many people will be watching her on-stage at the Super Bowl.

"I have not been able to do that," she explained about getting past the overwhelming number of viewers. "Really my gut is the thing that led me through this. You're going to be able to feel the energy of that entire stadium, the rumblings are going to be there the entire time. It's exciting. It's exhilarating. It's the Super Bowl."

While Rihanna took a hiatus from working, the musician became a mom. Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022.

Rihanna later gave fans a first look at her son on TikTok. The video features her baby boy smiling at something off camera with the caption "Hacked." The post has over 20 million views and nearly six million likes.

Rihanna most recently returned to music with a single on the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack. The ballad, "Lift Me Up," was nominated for best original song for the 2023 Oscars.

The "Umbrella" singer explained what led her to put together a song for the film.

"[Ryan Coogler] reached out to me and when I saw the film, I felt like, ‘This is so powerful.’ I felt that – this sense of motherhood and how much strength that embodied," Rihanna said.

